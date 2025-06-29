Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal

Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree terms over a new contract with the North London giants.

Mikel Arteta was understood to be keen on retaining the 32-year-old’s services but talks have since broken down and he will leave the club.

Partey’s deal expires on June 30th and, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, he will take time to assess his options before deciding on a new club.

Arsenal have already addressed their midfield with the imminent signings of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Christian Norgaard from Brentford.

It’s understood that they will now priortise a move for a number nine as they seek to end their five year trophy drought.