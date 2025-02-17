Former Arsenal boss Wenger: The whole team has to be rebuilt at Tottenham and Man Utd

Former Arsenal boss Wenger: The whole team has to be rebuilt at Tottenham and Man United

Former Arsenal manager and now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger says Manchester United and Tottenham need complete rebuilding.

It was Spurs who snatched 3 points at the weekend as the two struggling sides went head-to-head. Tottenham failed to capitalize on several chances to increase their 1-0 lead but thanks to United’s lack of drive and dull attack it was all that was needed to claim the victory.

Wenger spoke on beIN Sports about the game which saw two teams who were once fit for a title race now heading towards a relegation battle. He believes they both need a complete overhaul.

"You will not find many happy fans on either side," he said.

“When you say it’s a very important game, I would say that it’s not a very important game for the table because they are out of everything.

“It’s important for pride and to find peace with your fans because both teams cost over a billion pounds. Both teams have the same problem: to find good players to rebuild their team.”

“The whole team has to be rebuilt at Tottenham and at Man United as well – that will not be easy for either side."