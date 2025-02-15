Three huge talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

The Premier League returns after European drama has boosted and damaged some of biggest sides, here are 3 huge talking points this weekend.

WILL TOTTENHAM PART WITH POSTECOGLOU?

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is perhaps the main manager under the spotlight this weekend, especially with fans set to stage a protest ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Tottenham are out of both domestic cups and sit 14th in the table which is simply good enough despite various injuries this season.

A loss to United could be the end of the road for Postecoglou, although many stated that when his side were knocked out the FA Cup by Aston Villa on Sunday night. Dropping three points to manager Ruben Amorim’s side could see them fall to 16th, just a few points away from the relegation zone.

It is no surprise that many fans feel this is simply not good enough for a supposed top-six side that just a few years ago were challenging for the Champions League. Postecoglou desperately needs a win this weekend not just to save his job but to save Tottenham from competing in the Championship next season.

CAN ARSENAL COPE WITHOUT KAI HAVERTZ?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the need to be "flexible" in attack to cope with the absences of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. However, he will now have to deal with the loss of Havertz who is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. The Spaniard will come up against Leicester City this weekend and has some big decisions to make to cover the German striker.

Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and the 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri aRE Arsenal's only other available attacking options. Only William Saliba and Gabriel have played more minutes than Havertz of Arsenal's outfield players this season meaning the Gunners do not just lose a striker they will also lose a player who works harder than the majority of the side.

The Foxes will see this as a major advantage as they head into a game where Arsenal’s attack has been subdued. Many have claimed Arteta’s title race is now over but his side certainly have the quality to grab three points at Leicester and if Bukayo Saka returns within the month they have the chance to get back on track and chase down league leaders Liverpool.

CAN MANCHESTER CITY CHASE DOWN LIVERPOOL?

After collapsing to Real Madrid in the Champions League, manager Pep Guardiola will be scratching his head once again thinking how his side are still failing after spending £180m in the January transfer window. This season has not been kind to the Premier League champions with the 5-1 loss to Arsenal just a few weeks ago showing how far they have fallen since last season.

This weekend Guardiola’s side face a Newcastle United side who could leapfrog them in the table and possibly go ahead of Chelsea and into 4th place which will motivate the Magpies even more heading into the fixture. A win is imperative for City but Guardiola may have to rotate his team ready for a trip to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night where they trail behind an injury-hit Madrid side.

Newcastle will see this as the perfect opportunity to pick apart City and launch themselves into Champions League contention, something Guardiola’s side do not look worthy of during this campaign.