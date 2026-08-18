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Forgotten Chelsea youngster Washington in talks with Strasbourg

Forgotten Chelsea youngster Washington in talks with Strasbourg
Forgotten Chelsea youngster Washington in talks with StrasbourgAGIF / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Forgotten Chelsea youngster Deivid Washington is reportedly in talks to join sister club Strasbourg.

The now 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Santos for a reported £17 million back in 2023, but has only made three appearances for the first team.

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According to BBC Sport, Washington is now in talks over a move to BlueCo sister club Strasbourg before the end of the transfer window.

It’s understood that the youngster is keen on making the move as he seeks to get his career back on track with more regular first team action.

Clubs in Portugal and across Europe are also said to be interested but as of yet nothing has materialised with Chelsea looking to offload permanently.

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