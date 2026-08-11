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Strasbourg completes loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen

Strasbourg completes loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen
Strasbourg completes loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper JorgensenNG Chun Yin / Alamy / Profimedia

RC Strasbourg have officially completed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old’s arrival ends the Ligue 1 team’s search for a new goalkeeper after Mike Penders’ loan spell from Chelsea ended last season.

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Jorgensen had reportedly been in France since Thursday awaiting the completion of the move, but administrative issues delayed the deal. Those issues have now been resolved, allowing the Danish goalkeeper to join Strasbourg officially.

He could make his first appearance for the club in their final preseason friendly against Newcastle United on Saturday. 

His arrival comes at an important time for new coach Hugo Oliveira, with Strasbourg having conceded 20 goals across five preseason matches. 

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Football transfersLigue 1Filip JorgensenStrasbourgChelsea

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