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Chelsea join Crystal Palace in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

Chelsea join Crystal Palace in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara
Chelsea join Crystal Palace in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine CamaraEvery Second Media / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Chelsea have reportedly joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in the principality, making 31 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists last season.

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It’s been reported that Crystal Palace have had a club record £35 million rejected by Monaco for Camara, and any potential move to Selhurst Park may be about to get a lot trickier.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have entered the race for Camara, but a deal would be dependent on their ability to shift one, or even two, midfielders.

Monaco currently value him at €50m and have absolutely no intention of negotiation that price for a player who is contracted until 2029.

New manager Felipe Luis remails hopeful he will be with the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Speaking after the 3-2 pre-season win over Liverpool, Luis said: "Yes, of course I have hope. I have every hope that he stays. I think he is happy at Monaco. 

“If he stays, he can work even harder. Because he will play, as I said, a key role in my system."

Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Man United are also said to be keeping tabs on Camara's situation at the Ligue 1 club.

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Ligue 1Lamine CamaraMonacoChelseaCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball transfers