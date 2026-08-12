Chelsea have reportedly joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in the principality, making 31 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists last season.

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It’s been reported that Crystal Palace have had a club record £35 million rejected by Monaco for Camara, and any potential move to Selhurst Park may be about to get a lot trickier.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have entered the race for Camara, but a deal would be dependent on their ability to shift one, or even two, midfielders.

Monaco currently value him at €50m and have absolutely no intention of negotiation that price for a player who is contracted until 2029.

New manager Felipe Luis remails hopeful he will be with the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Speaking after the 3-2 pre-season win over Liverpool, Luis said: "Yes, of course I have hope. I have every hope that he stays. I think he is happy at Monaco.

“If he stays, he can work even harder. Because he will play, as I said, a key role in my system."

Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Man United are also said to be keeping tabs on Camara's situation at the Ligue 1 club.