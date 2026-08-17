Newly promoted Ipswich Town have completed the singings of Strasbourg duo Julio Enciso and Abdoul Ouattara.

Ipswich will undoubtedly want to do a little better than they did last time they were in the Premier League and have certainly splashed the cash to ensure survival.

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The arrivals of Enciso, 22, and Ouattara mark the club’s 13th and 14th signings of the summer transfer window, with a total expenditure of over £150 million.

Paraguay international Enciso returns to the club just one season after ending his six-month loan spell from Brighton, joining from Strasbourg for a reported £26 million to £30 million, signing a five-year deal.

Ouattara, on the other hand, joins for £17 million, also signing a deal that will keep him at Portman Road until 2031.

Both players were key parts of now Ipswich manager Gary O’Neil’s short Strasbourg tenure.

Speaking to the club’s website, Enciso spoke of his excitement to return to the club, saying: “I am so happy to be back at Ipswich Town.

“I really enjoyed my time on loan at the club and I was so happy to see them win promotion back to the Premier League last season.

“I worked with the manager in France last season and the chance to play for him again at a great club like Ipswich is one I’m very excited for.

“I can’t wait to see the supporters again.”

Ouattara is also happy to be joining, and keen on showing the Premier League what he’s capable.

“I am very happy to have signed for Ipswich Town,” he told the club’s website.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and as soon as I knew the opportunity was there, to play in England under a manager I have already enjoyed working with, I jumped at it.

“I am still young but have had some good experiences already and I can’t wait to meet the fans and my teammates and get started.”