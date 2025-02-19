Forest winger Sosa resisted Brazilian interest

Nottingham Forest winger Ramon Sosa reportedly had a chance to move to Brazil during the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Talleres last summer, has made 17 appearances mostly as a substitute while adapting to English football.

Despite reported Brazilian interest, according to Versus, Sosa was keen to stay at the City Ground and prove himself in the Premier League.

Journalist Christian Martin revealed that Sosa was “tempted by important non-European clubs” during the winter window, with specific interest coming from Brazil.

He added that Ramon is determined to stay at Nottingham Forest, aiming to succeed and make his name at the club.