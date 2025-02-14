Nuno "confident" that Aina will sign a new deal at Forest and says "things are going well"

Nuno "confident" Aina will sign a new deal at Forest
Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo remains “confident” that Ola Aina will sign a new Nottingham Forest contract.
The Reds have already secured new deals for Chris Wood and Murillo this year and hope Aina will be next.
An automatic one-year extension will be triggered, but discussions are ongoing for a longer-term agreement.
Asked about soon having a positive update on the negotiations, Nuno said: “I think so.
“Things are going well. I am positive and confident everything is going to be solved.”