Nuno "confident" that Aina will sign a new deal at Forest and says "things are going well"

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo remains “confident” that Ola Aina will sign a new Nottingham Forest contract.

The Reds have already secured new deals for Chris Wood and Murillo this year and hope Aina will be next.

An automatic one-year extension will be triggered, but discussions are ongoing for a longer-term agreement.

Asked about soon having a positive update on the negotiations, Nuno said: “I think so. 

“Things are going well. I am positive and confident everything is going to be solved.”

