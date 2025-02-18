Forest tabled bid for Juventus defender Gatti

Nottingham Forest made a bid for Juventus defender Fede Gatti last month, it has been revealed.

Tuttosport says Forest made a significant offer for the Italy international, but Juve refused to do business.

Gatti has been a regular for Juve this season and he also resisted Forest's interest.

Juve and Gatti have opened talks about a new contract, which began in September, and the terms on offer are superior to what Forest were offering.

It's suggested Juve have hopes of securing Gatti to a new deal in early March.