Ansser Sadiq
Forest winger Sosa rejected approaches from several European sides this winter
Nottingham Forest winger Ramon Sosa reportedly turned down interest from European clubs outside the Premier League during the January transfer window.  

The Paraguayan, who joined Forest for around £9M last summer, has made 14 league appearances this term.

Both Sosa and Forest rejected the approaches, with the 25-year-old committed to making his move a success under Nuno Espirito Santo.  

Sosa hopes for more game time in the second half of the season.

Asked post-game if Sosa had taken his chance, Nuno said: “It’s not about taking chances. 

“We know some of the players need more time to settle down, but all the players who come in are having an impact on the team. 

“They showed again that we have a good squad and we are ready to go.”

