Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals
Slot: Spurs will face different Liverpool tonight

Roma were close to snapping up Forest midfielder Anderson this week

Ansser Sadiq
Roma were close to snapping up Forest midfielder Anderson this week
Roma were close to snapping up Forest midfielder Anderson this weekAction Plus
Italian side Roma reportedly showed late interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson on deadline day.

Since joining from Newcastle United last summer, Anderson has impressed with his performances, catching the attention of several clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma targeted Anderson as part of their search for midfield reinforcements before the window closed.

However, Forest were unwilling to entertain offers, with CEO Lina Souloukou—formerly of Roma—demanding a significant fee for the 22-year-old.

Roma quickly shifted their focus elsewhere after realizing a deal for Anderson was unlikely.

Anderson has become a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, contributing a goal and five assists as Forest sit third in the Premier League.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnderson ElliotGabrielAS RomaNottinghamNewcastle UtdFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Napoli's Manna confirms trying to sign Garnacho and Saint-Maximin
Newcastle boss Howe admits he didn't want to lose Juventus signing Kelly
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne