Roma were close to snapping up Forest midfielder Anderson this week

Italian side Roma reportedly showed late interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson on deadline day.

Since joining from Newcastle United last summer, Anderson has impressed with his performances, catching the attention of several clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma targeted Anderson as part of their search for midfield reinforcements before the window closed.

However, Forest were unwilling to entertain offers, with CEO Lina Souloukou—formerly of Roma—demanding a significant fee for the 22-year-old.

Roma quickly shifted their focus elsewhere after realizing a deal for Anderson was unlikely.

Anderson has become a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, contributing a goal and five assists as Forest sit third in the Premier League.