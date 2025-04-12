Forest winger Elanga: Nuno man-management second to none

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga admits Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is someone he models his game on.

The Sweden international has been superb for Forest this season in their top four pursuit.

"I always use the reference of Thierry Henry," Elanga told BBC Sport. "I think he was really good at that, playing on the wing, up front, striker.

"I want to be able to add different traits to my game and be an unpredictable player."

Elanga has been working with a personal coach for the past four years.

He also said, "I always said the best investment you can do is in yourself, it's in your body, because it is yourself that is going to get you to where you want to go.

"Why not invest in yourself? Maximise everything you can do, try and make sure you are in the best shape, best form always available. Availability is the best ability."

With Forest chasing Champions League qualification, Elanga also had plenty of praise for manager Nuno.

He said, "The manager is fantastic, his man-management is second to none. The fact he can speak so many languages already helps the team in itself.

"For him to have a proper pre-season, with all the players, all the new players, getting to know them, and him laying down the foundations for the way he wants to play this season, that really helped the team.

"It has been showing the way we are on the pitch. I think we have one of the best defences in the league.

"We are really clinical up front as well. Chris Wood! It's all adding up. He believes in us and we believe in him, and when you have that two working together, you become unstoppable."