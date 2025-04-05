Forest reject 50M bid for star Swede Elanga

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest have rejected an offer of £50m for Anthony Elanga.

The Sweden winger is being celebrated this week after his end-to-end individual winner scored against former club Manchester United.

The Daily Mail says Forest rate Elanga so highly that they rejected offers from Newcastle United last summer and in January rising to £50m.

Forest boss Nuno is delighted with Elanga's form and progress, though insists there's no secret behind his improvement.

"He is improving because he has been able to play game after game," said Nuno. "His team-mates recognise his abilities and his pace. That goal on Tuesday was a credit to him and his capacity to drive with the ball and keep increasing the speed while controlling it."

