Forest demand £100M for Gibbs-White as Man City and Liverpool interest grows

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is a wanted man as the summer transfer window approaches as Manchester City attempt to snap him up.

The 25-year-old has played a huge role in getting the Reds to 3rd place in the Premier League table as the club chase down a Champions League spot in the final games of the season. With 14 goals from just 30 matches so far this term, interest from top clubs, including Liverpool and City has grown and now TBR Football have claimed Forest have placed a nine-figure free on his head. 

“TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey understands that Nottingham Forest are ready to demand up to £100 million for their England midfielder Gibbs-White this summer." 

They add: “Sources confirm to TBR that Eddie Howe is a huge fan of the player too... We are told that RB Leipzig are huge admirers.” 

Forest paid an initial £25M to Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign him in the summer of 2022 and the move is proving to be a bargain as he continues to be one of the best playmakers in England’s top flight. With City star Kevin De Bruyne announcing he is to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, manager Pep Guardiola will be on the lookout for a replacement. 

According to The Athletic, Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz are two of the options City will consider but with the Forest star being so costly Guardiola may opt for the Bundesliga star, who has 15 goals and 12 assists in 39 games this season. The England international is under contract at Trentside until 2027, and £100M may be a bit of a stretch for City who will be building a squad to challenge for the title next season. 

