Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

West Ham go for Fenerbahce defender Oosterwolde

West Ham go for Fenerbahce defender Oosterwolde
West Ham go for Fenerbahce defender Oosterwolde
West Ham go for Fenerbahce defender OosterwoldeAction Plus
West Ham United are eager to make a move for Jayden Oosterwolde this summer.

The Hammers are busy concluding a deal for Wes Foderingham to come into manager Julen Lopetegui’s squad.Per The Standard, as soon as that move is finalized, they will move for Oosterwolde.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is a Dutch defender who currently plays for Fenerbahce, with Turkish reports also indicating a deal is in the offing.

However, the Turkish giants are said to be holding out for a fee of £17 million.

West Ham have already signed the Brazilian star Luis Guilherme this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamFenerbahceOosterwolde JaydenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham swoop for Sheffield Utd keeper Foderingham
Man Utd ponder bid for West Ham ace Edson Alvarez
Man Utd in talks with Lille striker David