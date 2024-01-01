West Ham go for Fenerbahce defender Oosterwolde

West Ham United are eager to make a move for Jayden Oosterwolde this summer.
The Hammers are busy concluding a deal for Wes Foderingham to come into manager Julen Lopetegui’s squad.Per The Standard, as soon as that move is finalized, they will move for Oosterwolde.
He is a Dutch defender who currently plays for Fenerbahce, with Turkish reports also indicating a deal is in the offing.
However, the Turkish giants are said to be holding out for a fee of £17 million.
West Ham have already signed the Brazilian star Luis Guilherme this summer.