Forest target Prem duo to boost midfield
Fulham's Andreas Pereira and West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse are Nottingham Forest targets.

The Premier League club are still thinking about strengthening their squad before the transfer window closes.

Forest, who have been one of the most active teams in the market over the past three summers, are pushing to add a midfielder.

Per The Mirror, manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bolster his options in that area.

He sees both Pereira and Ward-Prowse as ideal options to bring in some passing ability.

Pereira has two years left on his deal at Fulham, while Ward-Prowse may be one who West Ham are ready to sell.

