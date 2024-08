Pereira makes clear Fulham plans

Andreas Pereira has pledged his commitment to Fulham.

The Brazil midfielder was being linked with a big club move away this summer.

But he now tells the Athletic: I'm very happy here.

"My family is happy as well. But of course I have ambitions.

"We will see I'm happy here, Marco (Silva, manager) always speaks to me and that's important to me."