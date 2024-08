Forest table opening bid for Feyenoord striker Gimenez

Nottingham Forest are making a move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexico international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Nottingham Forest presented initial proposal for Santiago Giménez, as @FOXSportsMX reported overnight.

"Proposal worth over €25m but not enough for Feyenoord to accept as they want more.

"Negotiations continue."