Forest hire ex FC Porto star as international sporting advisor

Nottingham Forest have appointed Miran Pavlin as their international sporting advisor.

The City Ground club are hoping to grow commercially in the coming years thanks to their Premier League status.

Advertisement Advertisement

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has made the appointment with a view to the club’s long-term health.

The club confirmed his appointment in a statement, which read: “Pavlin’s role will see him develop sporting initiatives across the globe, support the expansion of the club’s international scouting network, and build international institutional relationships as the cub continues to grow worldwide.

“Having spent the last four years as sporting director for the Slovenian FA, which culminated in qualification for Euro 2024, Pavlin arrives on Trentside with significant experience. During his time as sporting director for NK Maribor, the club won multiple Slovenian championships and qualified for Europe on five occasions, including two years in the Champions League.

“As a player Pavlin made 63 appearances for Slovenia, representing his country at both Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup. The former midfielder enjoyed a successful Club career including spells in Portugal and Germany for FC Porto and SC Freiburg respectively.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Miran the very best for his new role as we welcome him to Nottingham Forest.”