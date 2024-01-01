Forest table new offer for Feyenoord star Gimenez

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are continuing their free spending ways.

Despite being docked points for breaching PSR last term, the City Ground club have spent big this summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, they have now put in a £28 million plus add-ons offer for Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of three offers from Forest so far this summer.

However, the Mexico forward is not one who the Dutch club are very eager to sell.

They may well decide to hold onto him, which could lead to Palace signing Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah instead.