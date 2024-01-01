Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino passes Arsenal medical
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Gallagher a lot

Forest table new offer for Feyenoord star Gimenez

Forest table new offer for Feyenoord star Gimenez
Forest table new offer for Feyenoord star Gimenez
Forest table new offer for Feyenoord star GimenezAction Plus
Premier League side Nottingham Forest are continuing their free spending ways.

Despite being docked points for breaching PSR last term, the City Ground club have spent big this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, they have now put in a £28 million plus add-ons offer for Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of three offers from Forest so far this summer.

However, the Mexico forward is not one who the Dutch club are very eager to sell.

They may well decide to hold onto him, which could lead to Palace signing Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah instead.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGimenez SantiagoNottinghamFeyenoordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Forest make new bid for Feyenoord striker Gimenez
Feyenoord coach Priske unsure keeping Forest target Gimenez