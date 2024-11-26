Forest star Silva remaining humble after great start to life in Premier League

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva is not getting carried away after a good start to life in the Premier League.

The summer signing has propelled the City Ground club into a top ten position in the league.

However, Jota is aware that life can get a lot tougher without warning in such a competitive league.

“I work hard every day to help the team,” he told DAZN. “I prepare in the same way for every game. I want to make my contribution in there.

“It's nice to hear what the coach (Nuno Espírito Santo) says, but it doesn't make me feel vain. I have to keep working so that when I'm called upon - whether it's for five, 10 or however many minutes - I can fulfil my role, which is the most important thing.

“I don't like to make personal assessments, I like to look at the team as a whole. We're having a fantastic start to the season. The squad is incredible, everyone is helping out. It's been a great start to the season. I'm feeling really good in England and this is what I wanted.”

