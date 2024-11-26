Forest star Silva remaining humble after great start to life in Premier League

Tribal Football
Forest star Silva remaining humble after great start to life in the Premier League
Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva is not getting carried away after a good start to life in the Premier League. 

The summer signing has propelled the City Ground club into a top ten position in the league. 

However, Jota is aware that life can get a lot tougher without warning in such a competitive league. 

“I work hard every day to help the team,” he told DAZN. “I prepare in the same way for every game. I want to make my contribution in there. 

“It's nice to hear what the coach (Nuno Espírito Santo) says, but it doesn't make me feel vain. I have to keep working so that when I'm called upon - whether it's for five, 10 or however many minutes - I can fulfil my role, which is the most important thing. 

“I don't like to make personal assessments, I like to look at the team as a whole. We're having a fantastic start to the season. The squad is incredible, everyone is helping out. It's been a great start to the season. I'm feeling really good in England and this is what I wanted.” 

 

