Forest, Stuttgart watching Asteras Tripolis striker Bile

Asteras Tripolis striker Darnel Eric Bile is attracting Premier League interest.

Fussball Transfers says Nottingham Forest are following Bile this season.

VfB Stuttgart are watching the France U20 international, though he has battled for minutes so far this term.

The 19 year-old is also on the radar of Forest, with both clubs posting scouts to watch him in action for France U20s against Denmark.

Bile has a contract with his Greek club to 2027.

 

