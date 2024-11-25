Forest captain Yates admits being close to signing for Championship club

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forest captain Yates was close to signing to Championship side just a few seasons ago
Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates suggests he could have left the club in 2018.

The Forest academy product has been with the club since the year 2005, when he was a schoolboy.

He has gone on to become a key player, starting all the games for the club in the Premier League this term.

But he admits it could have been different, telling The Guardian: "On deadline day I was going to Hull City… I was outside their stadium but they didn’t call me. I think they took someone else, so I was fired up when we played Hull."

Yates added: "I think people at Forest could see that even though I might have been a bit raw at the time, they could see how much it meant to me to play for the club and luckily I just held on for long enough.”

