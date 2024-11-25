Forest upbeat on securing Aina to new contract

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of securing Ola Aina to a brand new contract.

The City Ground club are pushing up in the top half of the Premier League table.

As they aim to stay there, holding onto stars such as Aina is seen as critical.

Per The Athletic, he is now nearing a new deal and a bumper pay rise with Forest.

Aina is 28 and was set to be out of contract at the end of this season, which would have meant him leaving as a free agent.

He could have even negotiated with other teams outside England in January, but will likely renew before then.

