Forest star Murillo predicted to have price tag of over £40M as huge clubs interested

Forest star Murillo predicted to have price tag of over £40M
Forest star Murillo predicted to have price tag of over £40M
Italian agent Andrea Boscolo believes Nottingham Forest defender Murillo could have a price tag of over £40m after fantastic start to his Premier League career.

The 22-year-old has been linked with huge clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid.

Boscolo expects some big teams to cast their eye over both Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic who made the switch to the club from Fiorentina this summer. 

"Milenkovic has had an important objective impact,” Boscolo told Radio Firenze Viola.

“He plays with Murillo, a Brazilian born in 2002 who will be a protagonist in the market for the big teams, I think he could be worth at least 50 million (euros)."

 

