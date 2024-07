Anderson digging in heels at Newcastle

Elliot Anderson is digging in his heels at Newcastle United.

The midfielder has been mentioned in a swap for Wolves captain Max Kilman.

However, ChronicleLive says Anderson only wants to stay at St James' Park.

After an injury-plagued last season, Anderson is eager to get a full preseason under his belt at Newcastle and establish himself in manager Eddie Howe's midfield.

Anderson penned a long-term deal with Newcastle in 2022 and only sees his future with the Magpies.