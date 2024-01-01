Forest signing Silva could have moved for more money this summer

Nottingham Forest star Jota Silva's summer transfer to the club had an unexpected cost.

The forward signed on his 25th birthday with the Premier League minnows, and has already played twice in the league.

Vitoria de Guimaraes president Antonio Miguel Cardoso has stated that the player could have moved elsewhere for more money.

"There were indeed more clubs interested. We had another offer that was higher, but we have to be aware of what the player wants,” Cardoso explained via O Jogo.

He added: "If the player dreams of going to the Premier League, if the player doesn’t want to go to emerging markets, as was the case with these offers, or to peripheral markets, we have to be sensitive to that.

"Could Vitoria have lost money because of the player’s wishes? That often happens in football. Often, we don’t realize it, but we get offers from clubs where the players don’t want to go."