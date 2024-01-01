Forest scouting Ayr fullback Watret

Several Premier League clubs are believed to have sent scouts to Scotland over the weekend.

Many English teams are running the rule over Ayr United full-back Dylan Watret, including Nottingham Forest.

Per footballscotland, several scouts were present at the SPFL Trust Trophy where Watret was in action.

There was even a scout from last year’s Premier League runners up Arsenal.

While the 17-year-old is still developing, he is already seen as a huge talent in Scotland.

He is also said to have many admirers in the Scottish Premiership, including Rangers and Celtic.