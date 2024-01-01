Forest already planning their next transfer moves ahead of January

Premier League minnows Nottingham Forest are already planning their next transfer moves.
The big spending club are looking ahead to the January transfer window with a specific target in mind.
Per El Periodico, Forest have a close eye on Real Zaragoza talent Adrian Liso.
The winger is attracting a lot of attention and has been impressing in La Liga 2.
The 19-year-old shone in a 3-0 win over Elche on Sunday, which pushed his team to the top of the table.
He has played in all four games so far, managing an assist, while he has a total of 16 senior appearances to his name.