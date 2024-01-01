Forest sign former defender and Premier League winner as new scout

Nottingham Forest defender Wes Morgan has returned to the club as a new national scout with Forest’s academy.

Morgan left Forest for neighbours Leicester City for £1M in 2012 but has now returned to the club to help find the brightest talent from around the country.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender more than 400 times for the club and has spoken about how excited he is about his new role and what Forest means to him.

“Growing up in Nottingham and spending a significant period of my career at Forest, I have a big affinity for the club. Working alongside the talented staff and coaches, I’m looking forward to helping identify emerging talent in the local area and beyond.”

“The club is proud to have consistently developed players from the academy that go on to have successful professional careers with the first team and it’s our job to ensure that trend continues.”

“Dan (Kelly, head of academy recruitment) has created a modern, dynamic recruitment team that is connected to the market and utilises modern technologies to combine traditional scouting with footage and data – I can’t wait to contribute to this.”

The Premier League champion is much loved by fans and has received a huge welcome online who cannot wait to see him in his new role.