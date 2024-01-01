Forest set to offer Aina a new contract after great start to the season

Nottingham Forest are said to be ready to offer Ola Aina a new contract after just four games into the new season.

The Reds only extended his current deal during the summer to keep him at the club for this season, but now want an extension which would hold him down for much longer.

This comes after a brilliant start to the new Premier League season in which he has established himself as a leader in defence in what has been a tough fixture list so far.

Aina has started all of Forest’s opening four matches in the top flight and has been key to the club’s unbeaten start to the season, which has left them 7th in the table to far, just two points behind second place Arsenal.

The Nigeria international was crucial to the club’s shock win against Liverpool last weekend as they kept a clean sheet at Anfield.

Contract negotiations are expected in the coming weeks as Forest try and tie down a player who is proving to be unbeatable at the back.

Aina spoke about his contract extension over the summer and how happy he is to be at the club.

“I’ve been really happy with my time spent here at Forest and the fans have been great. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”