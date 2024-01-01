Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!

Van Dijk says Forest loss was Liverpool "reality check"

Van Dijk says Forest loss is a "reality check"
Van Dijk says Forest loss is a "reality check"Action Plus
Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has warned Arne Slot there is no honeymoon period at the club.

The recently arrived manager has the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Slot has seen his side start the season impressively, Van Dijk knows only one or two poor results can lead to the knives sharpening.

Days after they lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool captain Van Dijk said: “In football you have to deliver today and tomorrow and if you don't then the pressure can pile up from the outside but we have to stay calm.

“Obviously I have a big role in that, the manager has a big role in that and we as players have to show it on the pitch. We have to - and I said it after the game - we have to stay calm and focus on our targets but going back to that game, losing at home to Forest, no disrespect to them, just us losing at home is a reality check and a shock.

“It can't happen if you want to achieve things that I want to with the club. So Milan was a good reaction and now it is recovery, go home and Saturday is a big one.”

Mentions
van Dijk VirgilNottinghamLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Forest defeat not good enough
Respecting his senators: How Slot's Liverpool made child's play of a dismal Man Utd
Liverpool boss Slot: Style? The one difference I have with Klopp...