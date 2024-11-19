Forest's Stamenic needs an "extra year" at Olympiacos before Prem move

Nottingham Forest's summer signing Marko Stamenic has revealed that he will need an extra year to adjust to life in the Premier League as he spends time at Olympiacos.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year deal and was instantly sent off on loan to fellow Evangelos Marinakis-owned side Olympiacos.

Advertisement Advertisement

Stamenic opened up on how he wants to push towards being the world class quality needed to fit into Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who may have an opening for him after this season.

“There are fine details, fine tuning in my game, being young,” the 22-year-old told the New Zealand Herald. “I need to continue to learn; to get stronger, to get fitter, to get faster, develop my body into the figure that the Premier League needs as a midfielder as well.

“It’s obviously a different monster – the best league in the world and it’s faster, people are stronger and technically better so I needed that extra year or however long they believe it would be to be ready for the Premier League. Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos have the same mentality, the same vision and they play the same style of play so it will help me to adjust easier when I arrive in Nottingham.”

The New Zealand international says consistent hard work and perseverance is key to achieving his goal and he won’t stop until he is playing in the Premier League in front of the Forest crowd.

“Of course I’m trying to implement the things (Forest) have told me to work on every day. I’m really critical with my game, with my training and try to adjust small things to better myself every day.

“I definitely will never and have not taken my foot off the (pedal). I am continuing, not relaxing and that’s how I like it.”