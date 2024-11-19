Jota delighted with Forest move decision

Summer arrival Jota Silva has credited his Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo for his solid start at the club.

The winger has been pushing hard for a start after making impressive cameos off the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement

As he is now well settled in England, Jota hopes that he will be able to get more game time.

“I'm fulfilling my dream. This is what I've always wanted. My first impressions of Nottingham are very good,” the Portuguese told Canal 11.

“Individually I'm doing well and the team is having a good season. My mind is on helping Nottingham. Working with Nuno has helped me adapt.

“I've already had the chance to play against some Portuguese players in the Premier League. In recent years the Portuguese have made their mark in the Premier League - coaches and players, many of them shining. It just shows the quality that Portugal has.”

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store