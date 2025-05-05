Forest’s Champions League hopes dented after draw with Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest remain out of the Premier League’s five UEFA Champions League qualification spots, after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park - a result that means Forest have now won just one of their last five league games.

With top-five rivals Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Chelsea all winning their most recent league clashes, Forest’s trip to South London had a ‘must-win’ feel to it.

For a game carrying such importance, the Tricky Trees started rather slowly, but were almost handed a huge stroke of luck when a Palace defensive mix-up saw Tyrick Mitchell’s headed back pass almost evade the on-rushing Dean Henderson.

Mitchell was involved in a more positive light when he created the game’s first chance of note, which came after the half-hour mark.

It was his deep cross to the far post which fell perfectly for Daniel Munoz, but his volleyed effort was beaten away by Matz Sels. An even bigger chance fell Forest’s way before the break, though, and it was manufactured in typical style.

A free-flowing counter-attack was trademark Forest, but after being teed up perfectly by Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga didn’t have the finish to match as his effort forced a fine stop out of Henderson.

The game sparked into life in 14 mad second-half seconds, though. Barely five minutes after the restart, Ismaila Sarr wriggled free inside the area and was thwarted from point-blank range by Sels.

Just 14 seconds later at the other end, only a last-ditch block from Maxence Lacroix denied Chris Wood becoming the first-ever Forest player to score 10+ Premier League away goals in a single season.

It wouldn’t be a show without VAR these days, and after an incredibly busy weekend, it was called into action shortly before the hour mark to award a penalty, when Sels felled the all-action Mitchell in the area.

Eberechi Eze assumed responsibility from the spot, confidently dispatching to score in a third successive game.

However, that proved to be the wake-up call Forest needed, as they hit back almost instantly, with Murillo’s outstretched leg fortuitously turning Neco Williams’ strike into the far corner.

Chances to snatch all three points were few and far between, but Eze did rattle the crossbar in the dying moments, while substitute Eddie Nketiah had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside.

That huge let-off perhaps made a point look like a better result than it actually was for Forest, who are now two points outside of the top-five, despite occupying third spot for the majority of the season.

Palace, meanwhile, are now effectively consigned to a ninth bottom-half finish in 10 Premier League seasons.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.