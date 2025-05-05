Henderson on facing Forest: I’m really delighted that they're doing really well

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has opened up on facing his former side Nottingham Forest as he prepares for a huge clash.

Henderson spent the 2022/23 season on loan at the City Ground from Manchester United and still keeps in contact with many of his former teammates who are challenging for a Champions League spot this season. Ahead of the meeting at Selhurst Park on Monday night, the England international spoke to the club website about his time at Forest, which he says he loved.

“I loved it. Obviously it was a very difficult time (for Forest, who were battling relegation that season) and I really enjoyed that.

“Obviously I only played 18 (league) games and was forced out through injury, but I had some great moments there at the City Ground and some big wins as well, some important wins, and every single point was key at that moment.

“I’m really delighted that they're doing really well now. Obviously I'm really close to a lot of the lads there and still the staff members. I had only good things to say about them.”

Both sides are still harbouring ambitions of Europe for 2025-26 and will go all out on Monday night to try and grab a crucial 3 points in the final stretch of the season. Palace sit 12th in the league and could push up the table with wins in the final four games, Henderson says his side must focus in what is an opportunity to make history and qualify for Europe.

“We'll go out there and just put our best foot forward and have a right go,” Henderson noted.

“Obviosuly, as footballers, you want to win every single game. And I think the reality is we've got an opportunity to do that now, and build momentum to turn a good season into a phenomenal season.

“I think it's important. You see with the Arsenal game (a 2-2 draw at the Emirates), we took a point there, and we took that into the weekend (to defeat Villa at Wembley).

“That’s what we'll be looking to do from the next two games, so we'll look forward to it.”