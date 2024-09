Forest rejected deadline day Newcastle bid for Elanga

Nottingham Forest rejected a deadline day offer from Newcastle for Anthony Elanga.

Transfer expert Eikrem Konur is reporting Newcastle offered £35m for the Sweden international on Friday.

But Forest rejected the bid, with manager Nuno eager to keep hold of the winger.

Elanga is now in his second season at City Ground, having joined from Manchester United.

He has a contract with Nottingham Forest that runs until the summer of 2028.