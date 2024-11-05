Forest plan Bayern Munich raid to boost attack

Nottingham Forest are planning a raid on Bayern Munich to boost their attack.

Sky Deutschland says Forest are eyeing a move for Bayern striker Mathys Tel.

Forest has already made contact, while Werder Bremen are also keen.

Bayern are open to loaning out Tel in January, but the player himself isn't sure about leaving in a temporary deal.

Tel extended his contract with Bayern Munich in March. The youngster now has a deal with the German giants to 2029.