Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face Real Madrid
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

Forest plan Bayern Munich raid to boost attack

Paul Vegas
Forest plan Bayern Munich raid to boost attack
Forest plan Bayern Munich raid to boost attackAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are planning a raid on Bayern Munich to boost their attack.

Sky Deutschland says Forest are eyeing a move for Bayern striker Mathys Tel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forest has already made contact, while Werder Bremen are also keen.

Bayern are open to loaning out Tel in January, but the player himself isn't sure about leaving in a temporary deal.

Tel extended his contract with Bayern Munich in March. The youngster now has a deal with the German giants to 2029.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTel MathysBayern MunichNottinghamWerder BremenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies staying
Real Madrid open talks with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz
Liverpool, Man City target Musiala hands Bayern Munich fans fresh boost