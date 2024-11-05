Forest next? Agreement in place with departing Arsenal chief Edu

Nottingham Forest have a deal in place with departing Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar.

The Brazilian announced his resignation on Monday afternoon.

The Athletic says Edu and Forest have agreed terms which will see him take charge of owner Evangelos Marinakis' multi-club network.

Indeed, Edu could step into his new job immediately.

In addition to Forest, Marinakis also owns Greek giants Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.

Edu will oversee the recruitment of all three clubs and be tasked with adding to the network.