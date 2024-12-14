Forest produce late comeback to defeat Aston Villa in thriller

Two strikes in the final moments secured a 2-1 comeback victory for Nottingham Forest, who ended Aston Villa’s three-match competitive winning streak as they moved into provisional top-four position in the Premier League (PL).

Back in form and 3-2 victors over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the week, it was nevertheless a daunting visit to the City Ground for Villa, who have failed to win in any of their last five top-flight visits.

They were still allowed to push forward early on, but there was danger on the counter from Forest, whose skipper Ryan Yates booted wide.

There was then a period of dominance for the hosts, with headers from both Chris Wood and Murillo going wide of the target.

Villa’s main danger man was Morgan Rogers, and there were strong appeals for a penalty when he was pulled over in the area by Elliot Anderson, but referee Samuel Barrott judged that the contact was not enough to warrant a spot-kick.

That was followed up by Ezri Konsa’s header dropping just past the post after John McGinn’s free-kick delivery, meaning the first half ended goalless at a ground which has seen the fewest goals of any in the Premier League (PL) this season.

There was promise for the visitors as the second half began, but Forest responded well and would have been astonished they didn’t take the lead.

From a corner, Nicolas Dominguez headed on target from just three yards out, but Emiliano Martinez showed lightning-quick reactions to get a hand in the way and stunningly prevent it from crossing the line.

To make matters worse for the hosts, they found themselves behind just a couple of minutes later, as McGinn’s whipped cross into Jhon Duran was met by the Colombian and directed powerfully past Mats Sels.

Martinez was soon forced to keep out efforts from both Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White, before Forest had one ruled out when VAR spotted an offside in the build up after Wood had found the net.

Undeterred, Gibbs-White then floated in a beautiful ball to Nikola Milenkovic, who headed in despite Martinez’s best efforts.

That spurred Forest on further, and there was a final twist as Anderson played a ball across the face of goal to Anthony Elanga, allowing the Swedish substitute to slot between the goalkeeper’s legs and heroically hand his side all three points.

This result moves Forest up to the UCL qualification spots, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City, while they are now three points ahead of Villa in sixth.