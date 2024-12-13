Forest boss Nuno: I'm not looking up to Aston Villa

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says he's not paying attention to claims they're on track to qualify for Europe.

Nuno, ahead of facing Aston Villa this weekend, was asked if they can follow the Villans into Europe.

“I’m not listening to that, honestly. But I don’t go away from my house too much,” he said, smiling.

“We are getting involved because we realise the importance of the club and the community being together in one bond. What I see is happy people.

“So I tell you, let’s enjoy the journey. Let’s stick to our principles, where we come from and where we want to go, and let’s just enjoy it.

“My job is to prepare my players to compete because if the team goes well, the club will go well and the city will be happy. This is what we want.”

On Villa, Nuno added: “We look at them as our opponents. We have our own journey."

 

