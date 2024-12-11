Barkley on Villa's win over RB Leipzig: That’s our focus, that’s our aim, to get through

Barkley on Villa's win over RB Leipzig: That’s out focus, that’s our aim, to get through

Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley has revealed his delight after his side grabbed three points this week against RB Leipzig with his goal being the difference maker.

A 3-2 Champions League victory against the German side keeps Villa at the top of the competition as they seek to enter the next round. Barkley spoke to the club website about the team’s excellent performance and how grinding out results such as this is how the Premier League side will progress.

“I thought we performed really well. Unfortunate to concede the goals that we did, but overall, I thought we created a lot of chances and unfortunate not to come away with a comfortable win.

“But we grinded it out and won the game. That’s what we came here for, and now two more important games to come.”

Despite the win and his late goal to seal 3 points, Barkley admits the team are now focused on this weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest which will be another huge test for manager Unai Emery’s squad.

“Important, we needed that win. It pushes us higher up the table, and we’ve done really well in the Champions League.

“I’m happy to get the goal. They all count, and I’m just made up we got the win.

“One game at a time, we’ve got to try and win the games. That’s out focus, that’s our aim, to get through, and now our eyes are on the game at the weekend.”