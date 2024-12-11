Villa striker Watkins could miss Forest game due to thigh injury with Duran set to step up

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Prolific forward Ollie Watkins is a doubt for Aston Villa’s next Premier League game.

The striker could have to miss the clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Watkins is suffering from a thigh injury, per The Mail, and will be assessed on Wednesday.

The club does not want to take any chances with their hitman, given his importance to Unai Emery.

They also have Jhon Duran who may be in line for a start, after scoring off the bench against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Duran impressed when he came on against the German side, helping Villa to a vital Champions League group stage win.

