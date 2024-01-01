Forest owner Marinakis sets Europe target: Why not?

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis says he wants to bring European football back to the City Ground.

Forest haven't competed in Europe since the days of the great Brian Clough.

But Marinakis, whose Greek club Olympiacos won the Europa Conference League last season, told BBC Sport: "Why not? We did it with Olympiacos, and that was the first time ever a Greek team had won a European cup. We were the underdogs; nobody believed it.

“All these years when I was saying that we (Olympiacos) would eventually win a European title, a lot of people were laughing. That’s better because it means less competition. It is better to be underestimated. We did it.

“Why not? Nottingham Forest have a very good team. If we perform well in the Premier League and we get into a European competition, then why not?

“We have what is needed to go all the way. I really believe that. But the first target is to perform well in the Premier League, and then if Europe comes we will look forward to performing (in it).”