Forest impress in preseason win against Olympiacos

Nottingham Forest rounded off their preseason clashes with an entertaining game this week.

The Premier League club, who are among the favorites for relegation again, beat Olympiacos.

Forest and Olympiacos are sister clubs, as they share the same wealthy owner.

Forest were 4-2 winners in the game in Greece, with Ryan Yates, Chris Wood, and Anthony Elanga scoring.

While the forwards did impress, Forest will be hoping to clean up their defending when the Premier League begins.

