Bowler opens up on loans and Forest debut

Nottingham Forest outcast Josh Bowler has spoken about his future after making yet another loan move.

The winger has not even made a first team appearance for the club since arriving at the club.

He has been on loan at Olympiacos, Blackpool and Cardiff City, and is now at Preston North End.

“Yeah, it’s always nice to have a settled home in any job you are in,” he said, with Lancashire Post stating that Preston do have a buy option in the loan deal.

“It is obviously not easy having all your stuff in the car, moving around and not knowing where you are going to be.

“But, it is football. I have known, since I was a kid, that moving about and not knowing your future is a big part of it. So, it would be nice to settle down. But, with that, I’ve got to have a good season and prove to people I can perform at a high level consistently, to make people want me.

“I am coming in here and giving my all for Preston. I want to make every Preston fan fall in love with me as well and show them what I can do. I want to really light up the pitch and do everything I can to push them up the table.”