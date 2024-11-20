Forest owner Marinakis in talks to buy mega Brazil club

Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis is in talks to buy another club.

The Greek businessman is hoping to purchase Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in the coming months.

Marinakis owns Conference League winners Olympiacos, Portuguese outfit Rio Ave, and Forest at present.

Per The Telegraph, adding Vasco to his portfolio was part of the pitch to secure Edu Gaspar from Arsenal.

The former Gunners sporting director will work on the entire multi-club project for Marinakis.

Being able to work from Brazil for part of the year will have appealed to Edu a great deal.

