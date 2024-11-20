Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return

Forest owner Marinakis in talks to buy mega Brazil club

Ansser Sadiq
Forest owner Marinakis in talks to buy mega Brazil club
Forest owner Marinakis in talks to buy mega Brazil clubAction Plus
Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis is in talks to buy another club.

The Greek businessman is hoping to purchase Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in the coming months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marinakis owns Conference League winners Olympiacos, Portuguese outfit Rio Ave, and Forest at present.

Per The Telegraph, adding Vasco to his portfolio was part of the pitch to secure Edu Gaspar from Arsenal.

The former Gunners sporting director will work on the entire multi-club project for Marinakis.

Being able to work from Brazil for part of the year will have appealed to Edu a great deal.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamVascoOlympiacos PiraeusRio Ave
Related Articles
Forest's Stamenic needs an "extra year" at Olympiacos before Prem move
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Long ball Arsenal? Stats show Gunners are most 'direct' team in Prem