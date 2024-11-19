Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Former West Ham United manager David Moyes has spoken out about how Nottingham Forest invited him to a private meeting in France to become their new manager.

The 61-year-old has been at a host of Premier League sides and now an opportunity to manage one more has been revealed, with the Scotsman opening up on how he could have become the next Forest boss at one point during his career.

Speaking on the PNE Pod: The Official Preston North End Podcast, Moyes revealed that an exclusive meeting was set up for him to discuss terms with the club.

“Sheffield Wednesday were a Premier League team (and) had asked me would I take the job. Southampton had met me to become the manager of Southampton. Nottingham Forest.

“It sounds terrible, because it sounds like you’re going behind people’s back but I wasn’t, and in the end I was really loyal (to Preston). Nottingham Forest flew me and met me in Nice to become the manager of Nottingham Forest at the time.

Moyes also discussed how the Manchester United role did not go to plan and how he wishes he'd joined the project under Sir Alex Ferguson sooner rather than later as he went on to be one of the most successful managers in history.

“So I was getting lots of opportunities to go into jobs. Probably the biggest one was when I was at North End where Sir Alex (Ferguson) had interviewed me to become the number two at that time at Manchester United.

“Well, there was only two of us (competing for the job), me and Steve McClaren, and he chose Steve McClaren. But I actually was quite happy because we were doing really well at Preston, going well, team was going well. It sounds terrible, the only real disappointment was that year Man United won the European Cup and I’m thinking, my goodness, I could have been part of that.”