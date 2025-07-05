Tribal Football
Forest open new contract talks with Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest have opened new contract talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The winger has just come off a career-best season at the City Ground, helping the club qualify for the Europa Conference League.

With less than a year to run on his Forest deal, Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move to Serie A, where Napoli and Roma are keen, and also with Premier League rivals.

However, Sky Sports says Forest and Hudson-Odoi is now in talks over a new contract extension.

Last season, he made 36 appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. 

